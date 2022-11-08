True freshman quarterback Nate Johnson has already done what two four-star QBs before him, Jack Tuttle and Peter Costelli, never did at Utah.

For starters, Johnson actually got into a game.

“He’s got blazing speed and you saw that manifest tonight.”— Kyle Whittingham on freshman QB Nate Johnson

And not just that — in his collegiate debut, Johnson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 45-20 victory over Arizona last Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

He had an eight-yard TD sprint at the end of the first quarter; then a nine-yard TD sprint in the second quarter, both from the wildcat package against the Wildcats.

Johnson ended up rushing three times for 23 yards.

“It felt great. They put in the game plan on (last) Monday,” Johnson said. “I just had to stay ready. I was out there with the guys on offense and it was really exciting to be with the guys.”

After the game, coach Kyle Whittingham said Johnson “is the fastest kid on the team as far as on the track. He’s got blazing speed and you saw that manifest tonight.”

“That was fun to watch,” said offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who designed the plays for Johnson. “You always wonder when you put a freshman in there for the first time in Game 9 and he responded well. The lights weren’t too bright for him. He’s a dynamic player and we look for that package to continue to grow.”

Johnson’s confidence figures to continue increasing, too.

“I could grow a lot,” he said. “Especially with the guys, they pump me up every day. They’re always telling me to stay ready. I’ve stayed ready and it’s been a big confidence booster.”

What could that two-touchdown performance mean to his short-term — such as Saturday’s game (8 p.m. MST, ESPN) against Stanford — and his long-term future at Utah?

“He did a nice job with his role we had for him on Saturday. Will he become a marquee player? We believe he has a high ceiling and has a lot of potential and has a bright future in the program,” Whittingham said. “Still really early to make that determination and how much he’ll contribute in the future. But right now we like his trajectory and what he’s done. I’m really pleased with what he did on Saturday night.”

Whittingham also revealed Monday that the package was put in place for Johnson earlier this season for a particular game, but it wasn’t used.

The 6-foot, 191-pounder from Clovis, California, arrived on campus last January with an impressive resume. The four-star recruit was rated the No. 16 quarterback nationally by 247Sports.

Johnson was the TRAC offensive player of the year in his first season at QB in 2020. He threw for 1,672 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and rushed 94 times for 812 yards and eight TDs. He competed in the Elite 11 finals.

Johnson also competed in track and field. He won a central section championship in the 100-meter dash.

Having a track background can translate to football, Johnson said.

“Track is straight running. Applying it to football, it’s different. There’s track speed and football speed. Taking track speed and applying it to football, there’s not very many quarterbacks out there that fast so having that type of speed is very critical. Having that speed has helped a lot.”

Utah backup quarterback Nate Johnson celebrates a touchdown vs. Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ludwig saw Johnson’s speed in practices and knew it could help the offense, especially since the Utes have had running backs sidelined this season.

“That was part of it because he is such an athletic young man,” Ludwig said. “But also there is some necessity behind it with some of our depth challenges right now that we’re just trying to generate some explosive plays and he’s an explosive young man.”

The NCAA allows a player to see action in four games without losing a year of eligibility.

Johnson has played in one game, with three more remaining on the regular-season schedule.

“Each week, we go through our redshirt roster. Guys that are scheduled to potentially redshirt we keep track of the games and monitor that,” Whittingham said. “When we get to that tipping point, that fourth game, we make those decisions. In Nate’s case, you project it out. With three games left to utilize him, keep him to four or just use him every single week. That’s the decision you have.”

Ludwig acknowledged that the decision will be made carefully.

“It will be a balancing act through the remainder of the season. There’s no doubt. Picking and choosing the games or the spots in which we use him and I know one thing, we’ve got to make those reps count,” he said. “You try to put the young man in a position for success, knowing he has limited experience in college and drawing on some things he’s done in high school and has some confidence in.

“He responded very well to it. I just look for that to grow … but knowing that we’ve got several games remaining and he’s got three games left before he can’t play anymore and burn a redshirt.”

Ludwig added that he’s “not planning” on having a conversation with Johnson about the situation.

Meanwhile, Johnson has received important guidance from starting quarterback Cam Rising and backup Bryson Barnes.

“I’ve learned a lot. Cam’s given me some really good tips. When I went in there, he told me to stay relaxed and do your thing,” he said. “Cam’s a great dude to learn from and a great teacher. He’s been teaching me all of his tips and tricks.

“Next year, our team is going to be really good. Him teaching me and Bryson teaching me as well, I’m learning from both of those guys. They’ve helped me a lot this year.”

That should pay dividends for Johnson far into the future.

But will that include the rest of this season?

Utes on the air

Stanford (3-6, 1-6)

at No. 14 Utah (7-2, 5-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700