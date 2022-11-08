Facebook Twitter
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

What does Kyle Whittingham think about the possibility of SDSU joining the Pac-12?

The Utes need to maintain their recruiting footprint in Southern California

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham looks on while his team warms up before game against Arizona, Nov. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham looks on while his team warms up before game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Whittingham sees some advantages to having San Diego State join the Pac-12.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

For months, since USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, there’s been speculation about how the Pac-12 might replace those huge losses.

At the top of the list of potential expansion candidates is San Diego State, which would give the league a much-needed presence in Southern California. 

This week, there have been reports the Aztecs could join the Pac-12 sooner than later. 

“It would help us, to continue that presence (in Southern California). It has been ever since we joined the league with USC and UCLA. That’s a big part of our recruiting footprint and it was prior to joining the Pac-12. Ever since I’ve been here, that’s a big part of our recruiting footprint,” he said. “To continue to have a team down there that is a big plus. ... If that happened, it would be a big plus for our Southern California recruiting.”

Utes on the air

Stanford (3-6, 1-6)

at No. 14 Utah (7-2, 5-1) 

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

