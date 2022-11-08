What does Kyle Whittingham think about the possibility of SDSU joining the Pac-12?

For months, since USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, there’s been speculation about how the Pac-12 might replace those huge losses.

At the top of the list of potential expansion candidates is San Diego State, which would give the league a much-needed presence in Southern California.

This week, there have been reports the Aztecs could join the Pac-12 sooner than later.

What does coach Kyle Whittingham think about the possibility of SDSU joining the Pac-12?

“It would help us, to continue that presence (in Southern California). It has been ever since we joined the league with USC and UCLA. That’s a big part of our recruiting footprint and it was prior to joining the Pac-12. Ever since I’ve been here, that’s a big part of our recruiting footprint,” he said. “To continue to have a team down there that is a big plus. ... If that happened, it would be a big plus for our Southern California recruiting.”

