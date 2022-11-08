Are Trump and DeSantis starting to feud?

This week, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been campaigning in Florida, though their events did not overlap.

Trump was in Miami attending rallies to support the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., vying for a third term against Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla. “You’re going to reelect the wonderful, the great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the United States Senate,” Trump said, “and you are going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor,” according to Politico.

Despite these friendly remarks, the former president has been increasingly hostile towards DeSantis. In Pennsylvania, he called the Florida Governor “Ron Desanctimonious” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though DeSantis pointedly refused to announce a bid for the presidency during a debate with his challenger, former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, he is likely a top GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump said “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign,” per The New York Times.

But both men are focusing on the midterms at present. Trump, outside of a polling station in Florida, told reporters he had voted for DeSantis. The BBC reports he called DeSantis “a fine guy” and played down any friction. “There’s not a tiff with me, and I’m way up in the polls,” he said.

