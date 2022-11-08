Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 
Republican Kari Lake trails in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs leads with nearly half the votes counted

By D. Hunter Schwarz D. Hunter Schwarz
AP22313191423828.jpg

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, talks to her supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Arizona’s gubernatorial race is too close to call hours after polls closed.

With half of votes in, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs led with nearly 57% of the vote and Republican candidate Kari Lake with 43%. The winner will become the state’s fifth female governor.

Polling throughout the campaign showed the race was competitive, and it attracted major surrogates, including former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who both campaigned in the state.

Lake, a former TV news host at Fox 10 in Phoenix for 22 years, resigned last year and announced her campaign. She was among Trump’s early endorsements and said she wouldn’t have certified the Arizona’s 2020 election results if she were governor.

Lake has cast doubt on the reliability of Arizona’s elections and criticized Hobbs over how her office has handled elections.

On Tuesday, tabulating machines at about 60 voting locations had printing issues. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, a Republican, said at a press conference voters were still able to drop off their ballots and that no eligible voter was turned away.

Lake suggested Tuesday that problems at polling places were located in conservative communities. Her campaign along with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign filed a lawsuit to push the time polls closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., but Judge Timothy Ryan rejected the suit. Ryan said the court didn’t find evidence any voters weren’t able to vote because of the tabulating machines, according to the Arizona Republic.

This story will be updated.

Katie Hobbs of Arizona.

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

