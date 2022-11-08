Oregon is the only state voting on gun control and health care proposals

Oregon is the only state nationwide to address gun control on its midterm ballot. Oregonians will decide if they if they support Measure 114, which would require residents to get a permit before they can purchase a gun or large magazines over 10 rounds.

If the referendum passes, Oregonians will have to complete a series of steps to qualify for a permit. Permit applicants will have to pay a fee, complete an in-person firearm course, pass a federal criminal background check and submit finger prints and photo ID, reports The Associated Press.

According to Ballotpedia, nine states and Washington, D.C. have already passed laws banning magazines that carry certain amounts, and 14 states plus D.C. have passed permit-to-purchase requirements.

Supporters of Measure 114 believe that the referendum would decrease suicides, mass shootings and other gun violence, reports AP. 82% of gun deaths in the state are from suicide.

Shootings have increased in Portland, Oregon, the state’s largest city during the past few years. The numbers went from 300 during the first nine months of 2019 to 1,000 during the first nine months of 2021, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Opponents of Measure 114, such as the National Rifle Association, believe the measure will infringe on Second Amendment rights and that criminals will continue to obtain firearms illegally, according to Ballotpedia.

Oregonians will also vote on Measure 111, a health care proposal that will revise the state constitution so it will declare affordable health care as a fundamental right.

If passed, Measure 111 will be the first affordable healthcare amendment on any state constitution, says AP.

Some elements of the measure that are not included in the proposal are how the health care would be financially covered or defining the cost of affordable health care.