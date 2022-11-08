Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race

In Ohio’s close race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, the New York Times called Vance as the winner of the election Tuesday night. The polls closed at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Despite the tight race, CBS News’ Battleground Tracker leaned Republican consistently throughout the day leading up to the polls closing.

Who is J.D. Vance?

The Deseret News reported that Vance is a brand new politician, with this win being his first political position. The former Marine was a businessman who first landed on the political scene after his novel depicting the economic decline of his hometown, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a New York Times bestselling book.

The success of the book landed Vance many speaking gigs, which led people to view Vance as a conservative political commentator. The following he gained as a commentator allowed him to run for the Republican nomination in the Ohio Senate seat race.

Vance beat out six other candidates for the Republican nomination in the primary race in May. Vance was also given support by former President Donald Trump.

Who is Tim Ryan?

CBS News reported that the political career of the Democratic nominee Ryan was first launched as an aide in the House and later as an intern for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office.

Ryan was later elected to the House in 2002 and is now serving in his 10th term as Ohio’s 13th Congressional District representative.

In a risky move, Ryan took his campaign to different levels this election season when he called out the Democratic party for failing the working class, according to The Guardian.

Why was this the outcome?

NPR reported that this election would be hard to call from the beginning. People from different sides of the aisle were focused on issues that didn’t typically pertain to their specific party.

For example, Democrats were more concerned about crime and inflation while Republicans were concerned about how to prevent riots such as the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CBS affiliate WBNS reported that it asked 20 voters to rank: cost of housing, cost of gas, cost of health care, student loan debt, abortion, crime, immigration and cost of food.

When the votes were combined, WBNS found that the top four issues to the voters were:

