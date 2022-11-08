Idaho governor election updates: candidates and results

This article will be updated with the election results.

In the Idaho governor race, five candidates are running: incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little, Democrat Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Party nominee Paul Sand and Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davidson. Here is a brief overview of the candidates.

Who is Brad Little?

Little is the incumbent Republican. According to the Deseret News, Little faced off against Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in the Idaho primary. The Idaho Capital Sun said that Little’s primary victory “represents a victory for a traditional, establishment Republican over a more extreme, far-right challenge from McGeachin.”

According to Ballotpedia, Little was born in Emmett, Idaho. He previously was appointed as lieutenant governor before he was elected governor. He also was a state senator for Idaho’s 11th district.

Who is Stephen Heidt?

Heidt is running as a Democrat in Idaho’s gubernatorial election. Heidt earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University and worked as an educator in Idaho’s prison system before his 2022 gubernatorial run. Heidt has also served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

The Idaho Capital Sun reported that this is Heidt’s fourth congressional run: he ran in Utah and Washington as a Republican in 1986, 1990 and 1994.

Who is Ammon Bundy?

Benoit Morenne and Sofia Jeremias described Bundy in a Deseret News article as “a folk hero in certain quarters of the far right and something of a roving consultant.” Bundy is a controversial anti-government activist who is running as an independent in Idaho’s gubernatorial election.

The Deseret News reported that Bundy has been arrested six times due to him protesting stay-at-home orders and mask orders.

Who is Paul Sand?

Sand is the libertarian candidate for Idaho governor. According to Ballotpedia, Sand was born in Richfield, Minnesota. Then, he worked a variety of jobs, including a computer software engineer, an entrepreneur, an architect and a systems analyst.

According to his website, Sand served 10 years on the White Bird City Council and is a former member of the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department.

Who is Chantyrose Davidson?

Davidson is running for Idaho governor affiliated with the Constitution Party. Ballotpedia said she was born in Las Vegas. She worked as an in-home health care worker and has been affiliated with the Marsing Beautification Project.

Her campaign website said that she chose to run for the Constitution Party because “I am fed up with partial truths and limited information. I am tired of people with nothing to lose, having control over what matters to me.”