New Hampshire senate election updates: candidates and results

This article will be updated with the election results.

According to CNN, the New Hampshire election is too early to call.

In New Hampshire, there are three candidates running for a senate seat. Donald Bolduc is running as the Republican candidate, Sen. Maggie Hassan is running as a Democrat and Jeremy Kauffman is running as the Libertarian candidate.

Here is a brief overview of the New Hampshire candidates.

Who is Donald Bolduc?

Donald Bolduc is the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate. According to the Deseret News, Bolduc “signed an August 2021 letter questioning the integrity of the 2020 election and has also backed a conspiracy theory that Bill Gates wanted to put microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine.”

He is a retired Army general. Even though his primary opponent, Chuck Morse, was backed by establishment Republicans, Bolduc won the primary.

Who is Maggie Hassan?

Hassan is the incumbent senator. According to Britannica, Hassan was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Before she served as the senator of New Hampshire, she served as the governor for four years. She has worked for the Massachusetts Department of Social Services and is also known as a vocal advocate against former president Trump.

Who is Jeremy Kauffman?

Jeremy Kauffman is running at the libertarian candidate. According to his campaign website, Kauffman is “the founder and CEO of the decentralized content sharing and publishing protocol LBRY.” He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire.

