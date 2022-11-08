Texas governor election update: candidates and results

This article will be updated with the election results.

The Associated Press reported that Texas currently has 17% of the vote counted. Beto O’Rourke has 55.9% of the vote and Greg Abbott has 43% of the vote.

Four candidates are running in the Texas gubernatorial election: incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios and Libertarian Mark Tippetts. Here is an overview of the candidates who are running in Texas.

Who is Greg Abbott?

Abbott is the incumbent Republican governor. According to the National Governors’ Association, Abbott was born in 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Vanderbilt University, where he earned a law degree. Before becoming governor, he was the longest-serving attorney general for the state of Texas, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Who is Beto O’Rourke?

O’Rourke is running as the Democrat in the Texas gubernatorial election. O’Rourke was born in Texas in 1972. According to his biography on the website of the History, Art and Archives of the U.S. House of Representatives, he grew up in El Paso, Texas. After attending college at Columbia University, he returned to Texas, where he became a business owner before embarking on his political career, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Who is Delilah Barrios?

Delilah Barrios is running as the Green Party candidate. According to her campaign website, Barrios grew up in Texas and her top priorities this election cycle are health care and environmental justice.

Who is Mark Tippetts?

Mark Tippetts is the Libertarian candidate. According to his campaign website, “I am an International Legal & Business Consultant for businesses and individuals that own property and/or do business in Mexico and Latin America.” His priorities include school choice, immigration and legalization of marijuana.

