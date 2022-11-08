Alaska House election updates: Candidates and results

This article will be updated with the election results.

In the Alaska U.S. house election, there are five candidates running for Alaska’s sole House seat: Republican Sarah Palin, Democrat Mary Peltola, Republican Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye. Here is an overview of the candidates.

Who is Sarah Palin?

Palin is a Republican running for Alaska’s U.S. House election. Palin is a former vice presidential candidate and served as Alaska’s governor between 2006 and 2009, reports the Deseret News. She was the first female and youngest governor in Alaska and the first female to run on the Republican Party’s presidential ticket.

According to her campaign website, Palin is pro-life, wants American to be energy-independent, hopes to decrease inflation and protect Second Amendment rights.

Who is Mary Peltola?

Peltola is a Yup’ik Alaska Native running as a Democrat in Alaska’s U.S. House election. According to the Deseret News, Peltola began her political career when she was 22 years old as an intern for the Alaska Legislature, the same year she ran for the Alaska House and lost. Two years later, Pelota won that same election and served in the state house for the Bethel region for 10 years.

In August, Peltola beat out Sarah Palin and won a U.S. House special election in Alaska, reports the New York Times. On her campaign website, Peltola declares, “I am adamantly Pro-Jobs, Pro-Fish, Pro-Family and Pro-Choice.”

Who is Nick Begich?

Begich is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. On his campaign website, Begich describes himself as a “lifelong Republican” who wants to bring down energy costs, defend Second Amendment rights and lower health care costs.

According to Ballotpedia, Begich served in the Alaska House of Representative from 1999 to 2009. He co-chaired the Alaska Republican Party Finance Committee and Rep. Don Young’s reelection campaign in 2020.

Who is Chris Bye?

Bye is running for the U.S. House in Alaska as a Libertarian. According to his campaign website, Bye is an Alaskan, husband, father and combat veteran. After serving as an enlisted solider and commission officer in the U.S. Army he worked as an Alaskan fishing guide.

Ballotpedia reports that Bye ran as a write-in candidate in Alaska’s 2020 special election and lost to Peltola.