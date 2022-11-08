Who is Ohio Democratic candidate Tim Ryan?

As the election results come in, Ohio is under the spotlight and people are wanting to know who Democratic candidate Tim Ryan is.

Here’s what we know.

Where is Tim Ryan from?

Ryan was born in Niles, Ohio, and is a current resident of Howland, Ohio, with his family, according to Tim Ryan’s official website.

Ryan studied political science and received a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He went on to receive a law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, which was formerly known as the Franklin Pierce Law Center.

During his studies Ryan also went abroad to Florence, Italy, as part of the Dickinson School of Law’s International Law Program.

How did Tim Ryan get into politics?

Ryan’s official website reported that Ryan first started his political career in the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressional aide in 1995. He went on to serve as an intern for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ryan has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 terms since he was first elected in 2002. As a congressman, Ryan has served on the House Appropriations Committee which determines how the federal government spends money.

CNN reported that Ryan has attempted to portray himself as a politician who is not relying solely on his party’s politics.

“You know, the national Democratic Party has never been really good at strategic political decisions. So you know, it is not a surprise here, and thank God that I have enough experience that I’ve built this campaign not needing them and we really don’t want them at this point. We’re gonna do this thing with all the grassroots people we have here,” Ryan said, per CNN.

What is Ryan running on?

The issues Ryan is focused on solving if elected are the economy, education, energy, environment, health care, veteran affairs and climate change.

While Ryan’s stances are different from his Republican opponent, Ryan has taken different approaches to appealing to voters, including calling out his own party, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian reported that Ryan has vocalized his disappointment in Democrats as well as Republicans for failing the working class.