Here is a list of all 36 governor races

There are 36 states who are voting for governor this election. Here are the results for the governor races so far.

One of the most publicized gubernatorial races is for Arizona governor.

Republican candidate Kari Lake is a former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor and was endorsed by Trump.

Her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, is the current Secretary of State of Arizona. Hobbs refused to debate Lake, telling The Associated Press, “I’m not interested in being a part of Kari Lake’s spectacle or shouting match, and I’m going to talk directly to the voters.”

Another major gubernatorial race is in Georgia. Current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is up against Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The two went head-to-head in 2018, with Kemp taking the crown. Abrams is a lawyer and Kemp was a developer and state senator before becoming governor.

If Abrams wins the race, she would be the first Black woman to be elected as a governor in the U.S., per NPR.

Here’s a complete list of all the states voting for governor this election: