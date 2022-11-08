Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 
Politics Utah

What do Georgia’s exit polls say?

Preliminary exit polls show shifting support for Georgia Senate candidates among a variety of demographics

By Collin Leonard Collin Leonard
SHARE What do Georgia’s exit polls say?
AP22290017900875.jpg

Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver, left, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., second from left, debate in the race for the U.S. Senate during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The empty podium, third from left, was for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend.

Ben Gray, Associated Press

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research for CNN and other news networks found shifting support for the Georgia Senate candidates.

Though previously conducted polls estimated 90% of Black voters supported Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, the most recent exit polls show his popularity dropped several percentage points. The same trend applied to Hispanic voters, as support fell from an estimated 60%.

While Warnock lost some support from men and voters younger than 64, CNN reported that the incumbent showed increased support among the state’s large bloc of white voters and senior citizens.

Walker remained popular among over two-thirds of white voters and over half of the voting men who were surveyed.

Thirty-six percent of surveyed Georgia voters answered that it is important for a candidate to share their values. Thirty-two percent said honesty and integrity are most important in a candidate according to CBS.

Reuters reports that the most important issues among Georgia voters in this midterm are abortion and immigration, while CBS reports the most important issue is the economy.

Next Up In Politics
Here are the New Hampshire Senate election updates
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio clinch victory
Meet Beto O’Rourke, Texas’ Democratic gubernatorial candidate
Georgia governor’s race: A repeat of 2018?
Here are the Texas governor election updates
Here is a list of all 36 governor races