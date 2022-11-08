What do Georgia’s exit polls say?

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research for CNN and other news networks found shifting support for the Georgia Senate candidates.

Though previously conducted polls estimated 90% of Black voters supported Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, the most recent exit polls show his popularity dropped several percentage points. The same trend applied to Hispanic voters, as support fell from an estimated 60%.

While Warnock lost some support from men and voters younger than 64, CNN reported that the incumbent showed increased support among the state’s large bloc of white voters and senior citizens.

Walker remained popular among over two-thirds of white voters and over half of the voting men who were surveyed.

Thirty-six percent of surveyed Georgia voters answered that it is important for a candidate to share their values. Thirty-two percent said honesty and integrity are most important in a candidate according to CBS.

Reuters reports that the most important issues among Georgia voters in this midterm are abortion and immigration, while CBS reports the most important issue is the economy.