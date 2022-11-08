Facebook Twitter
Associated Press calls Wes Moore Maryland’s first Black governor

The Associated Press called Wes Moore’s gubernatorial race, making him governor and making history

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

The Associated Press has called Maryland’s gubernatorial election, declaring Wes Moore the elected governor of Maryland.

Moore, a Democrat, will be Maryland’s first Black governor. According to The Associated Press, “Moore, a bestselling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.”

Moore had criticized Cox for attending the “Stop the Steal” rally and referred to him as an “election-denier.” Moore’s bestselling book is an autobiography called “The Other Wes Moore.”

According to Moore’s campaign website, he is a combat veteran and a Rhodes scholar. He was born in Takoma Park, Maryland, and graduated from Valley Forge Military College, Johns Hopkins University and Oxford University. After he led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan, Moore served as a White House fellow “advising on issues of national security and international relations.”

His website said, “Earlier in his career, Wes built and launched a Baltimore-based business called BridgeEdU, which reinvents freshman year of college for underserved students to increase their likelihood of long-term success.”

The Hill reported that Moore is the head of an anti-poverty nonprofit called Robin Hood. Moore is slated to replace Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, who did not run again after he served two terms as Maryland’s governor.

Election Day was on Tuesday.

