New York governor election update and candidates overview

This article will be updated with the election results.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running in the New York gubernatorial election. According to The New York Times, “Counting could be faster than in 2020, when 68 percent of votes were reported by midnight Eastern and 77 percent were reported by noon on Wednesday.”

Election Day was on Nov. 8.

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Hochul is the incumbent governor. According to the National Governor’s Association, she was the first female governor of New York state. Previously, Hochul served as Lieutenant Governor. Her biography states, “She also helped New York State manage the COVID-19 pandemic response, while focusing on a recovery that builds back better and more inclusive.”

The Deseret News previously reported that she came to office after Andrew Cuomo chose to resign. Eric Adams, then candidate for mayor in New York and now mayor, endorsed Hochul.

Who is Lee Zeldin?

Lee Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor. According to his campaign website, Zeldin was born in Long Island. After attending Albany Law School, Zeldin became New York’s youngest attorney at the time. According to ABC 7 News, Zeldin currently serves as a congressman.