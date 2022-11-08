Facebook Twitter
Nevada governor election updates and candidates overview

Joe Lombardo and Gov. Steve Sisolak are facing off in the Nevada gubernatorial election

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on during a campaign event in Las Vegas.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on during a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Gregory Bull, Associated Press

This article will be updated with the election results.

The Associated Press said that results are expected soon for this election.

Republican Joe Lombardo and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak are facing off in the Nevada gubernatorial election. According to The Associated Press, the polls for this race predict a close race. Sisolak is the first-time Democratic incumbent.

Here’s an overview of the Nevada gubernatorial candidates.

Who is Joe Lombardo?

Lombardo is a GOP sheriff who is now running for Nevada governor. According to The Associated Press, Lombardo was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lombardo has had a long career in law enforcement.

Before becoming a sheriff, his biography said: “In 2006, he completed his Masters of Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, as well as completing the 227th Session of the FBI National Academy. He is a 2013 graduate of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) Police Executive Leadership Development Program.”

Who is Steve Sisolak?

Sisolak is the incumbent. According to his campaign website, Sisolak attended University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before he settled down with his family in Nevada where he also started a business. His website said, “Both his daughters attended Nevada’s public schools and UNLV, where Ashley earned her law degree and Carley earned her master’s degree. In 2018, Steve married his wife Kathy Sisolak.”

