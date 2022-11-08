Meet Maxwell Frost: Gen Z’s first House member

The Associated Press called the race in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday evening, making Maxwell Frost the first member of Generation Z to hold a seat in the U.S. Congress.

The news: Frost was expected to win in the Orlando-based district, which is largely Democrat, according to NPR.



He led his Republican opponent, Calvin Wimbish, by over 36,000 votes, with 58.8% of the vote, according to The New York Times.

On average, Frost, at just 25 years old, is younger than half of the average age of current House members, which is 58 years old, according to Axios.

In August, he won the 10-candidate primary for the Democratic nomination for the seat, per Ballotpedia.

WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

About Frost: Born in 1997, Frost sits at the older end of Gen Z, a generation that runs until around 2012.



The New York Times calls Frost a “progressive Democrat whose campaign focused on issues of particular salience to many young voters: gun violence, climate change, abortion rights and Medicare for all.”

According to Politico, Frost hasn’t finished college but has organized for the ACLU and March For Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun policy.

His path to activism, NPR states, began after the mass shooting in Newton, Connecticut, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

“I started organizing at 15 because I didn’t want to get shot at school,” he tweeted.

I started Organizing at 15 because I didn’t want to get shot at school. https://t.co/skaG2PGN6Z — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 5, 2022