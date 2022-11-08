Facebook Twitter
Meet Maxwell Frost: Gen Z’s first House member

Frost’s win will make him the first member of Congress from Generation Z

By Ashley Nash
Maxwell Frost, Democratic congressional candidate for Florida’s District 10, speaks during a rally in Coral Gables, Fla.

Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

The Associated Press called the race in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday evening, making Maxwell Frost the first member of Generation Z to hold a seat in the U.S. Congress.

The news: Frost was expected to win in the Orlando-based district, which is largely Democrat, according to NPR.

  • He led his Republican opponent, Calvin Wimbish, by over 36,000 votes, with 58.8% of the vote, according to The New York Times.
  • On average, Frost, at just 25 years old, is younger than half of the average age of current House members, which is 58 years old, according to Axios.
  • In August, he won the 10-candidate primary for the Democratic nomination for the seat, per Ballotpedia.

About Frost: Born in 1997, Frost sits at the older end of Gen Z, a generation that runs until around 2012.

  • The New York Times calls Frost a “progressive Democrat whose campaign focused on issues of particular salience to many young voters: gun violence, climate change, abortion rights and Medicare for all.”
  • According to Politico, Frost hasn’t finished college but has organized for the ACLU and March For Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun policy.
  • His path to activism, NPR states, began after the mass shooting in Newton, Connecticut, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
  • “I started organizing at 15 because I didn’t want to get shot at school,” he tweeted.

  • “I come from a generation that has gone through more mass-shooting drills than fire drills,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. “This is something that my generation has had to face head-on: being scared to go to school, being scared to go to church, being scared to be in your community. That gives me a sense of urgency.”
