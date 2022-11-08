Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected to become Arkansas’ first female governor

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected as the first-ever female governor of Arkansas Tuesday.

Before running for governor, Sanders was best known for being the White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump.

She will be the first woman elected to governor in the state, and won the election with 60.3% of the vote, according to NPR.

She will replace term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison and defeated Democrat Chris Jones to win the bid.

What is Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ political experience?

Sanders is no stranger to politics. Before being press secretary, Sanders worked with the George W. Bush administration and also ran the campaign for a presidential bid for her father, Mike Huckabee. She even appeared in some of the ads.

She “will also become the first daughter in U.S. history to serve as governor of the same state her father once led,” CNN reported.

During her campaign, she broke fundraising records, raising nearly $5 million for the race, according to The Associated Press.

Trump endorsed Sanders early on and publicly encouraged her to run.

Does Sarah Huckabee Sanders have cancer?

In September, she went through surgery to get care for thyroid cancer.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.”