Wisconsin governor elections and campaign updates

This article will be updated with the election results.

The Associated Press reported that 68% of the vote has been reported. Gov. Tony Evers has 51% of the votes. Tim Michels has 48% of the vote. The race has not yet been called.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers is running against Republican candidate Tim Michels. According to The New York Times, former president Donald Trump has endorsed Michels in this race. The Associated Press reported that in the debate leading up to the elections, Evers tried to portray Michels as a “radical.”

The Associated Press has not called this race yet. With 48% of the votes reporting, Evers has 52.5% of the votes while Michels has 46.5% of the votes.

Who is Tony Evers?

Evers is the incumbent Democratic governor. According to Evers’ campaign website, before Evers became governor, he worked as a science teacher. On his website, it said that Evers will work to address the cost of living.

His website said: “In addition to his accomplishments as governor, Tony has three children and nine grandchildren. He loves to play euchre, polka dance, and the Wisconsin Badgers.”

Who is Tim Michels?

Michels is the Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial candidate. According to Michels’ campaign website, he was born in Brownsville, Wisconsin. He served in the Army for 12 years before he returned home and worked at the family business — a construction company.

His website said: “Tim and his wife, Barbara, live in Hartland, Wisconsin. Their three adult children were born at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and attended Wisconsin schools through 2013.”

Election Day is on Tuesday.

