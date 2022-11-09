Who controls the Senate? — Arizona and Nevada updates

The nation’s eyes are trained on Arizona and Nevada as vote counts continue to change in the two U.S. Senate races that are still undecided. Both races remain too close to call and it may take days before a final tally is available.
As of midday Thursday, control of the U.S. Senate hinged on which party wins two of the three outstanding races. Republicans or Democrats could win the Senate outright if they win the seats in both Arizona and Nevada, or, if they win in just one of those states, then control of the Senate depends on who wins the Georgia Senate runoff election officially set for Dec. 6.
The GOP needed a net gain of only one seat to regain control of the Senate, but after Democratic nominee John Fetterman secured a victory Tuesday night against Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the Pennsylvania seat from red to blue, the Republican path appears to be a steep climb.
By midday Thursday, Arizona incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was ahead of Republican challenger Blake Masters 51.4% to 46.4%, with 70% reporting. Masters is expected to narrow the margin but officials in Maricopa County said more than 400,000 ballots have yet to be counted, including 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day.
Maricopa County, which has the majority of outstanding ballots in Arizona, is expected to report an additional batch of votes between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday. The Republican county supervisor apologized Wednesday for complications in counting remaining votes. He promised regular updates but told the press he doesn’t expect all ballots to be counted and reported until Friday, or perhaps next week.
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt represents the GOP’s best chance of ousting a Democratic senator. On Thursday, Laxalt was ahead of incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto 49.4% to 47.6% with about 83% of ballots counted. But late-arriving mail-in ballots could help Cortez Masto bridge the gap. Additional ballots are expected to be reported late Thursday afternoon, but a final result could take days if the race remains too close to call. Nevada state law allows for ballots to arrive by mail until this Saturday, Nov. 12.
Both Nevada candidates are confident their campaigns will prevail.
Clark County Clerk just reported there are just over 50K ballots left. This number includes Election Day drop off. We know there are rural and Washoe votes to be counted. Assuming these two at least offset, then Cortez Masto needs 63.5% to catch us. We remain very confident.— Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 10, 2022
The votes are still being counted. We know this will take time and we won’t have more election results for several days.— Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) November 9, 2022
I am confident in this team. I'm confident in the campaign that we've built to win. ¡La lucha sigue!
Both parties are also focused on Georgia, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock held off Republican nominee Herschel Walker 49.4% to 48.5%. But since neither reached 50% of the vote, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday that a runoff election will be held next month, as required by state law.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee just bought TV ad space in Georgia, according to AdImpact, marking the first move by a national party to prepare for a battle in the Georgia runoff election.
#GAPol: The NRSC just placed a TV buy in Georgia. So far we've seen $234K reserved. This marks the first spending of the #GASen General Runoff.— AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) November 10, 2022
Voters in several other states stuck with the status quo, including:
- New Hampshire, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan held off Republican challenger Don Bolduc. The Granite State Democrat was viewed as vulnerable, but Donald Trump-endorsed Bolduc fell well short of a serious challenge. Hassan earned roughly a 10-percentage-point victory.
- North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd held off Democratic nominee Cheri Beasely, a former chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court. Excluding the blue city centers, Budd nearly ran the table in the rest of the state earning him a 3-percentage-point victory. Trump endorsed Budd early in the contest and a number of high-profile Republican surrogates helped him excite the Republican base that voted primarily in-person on election day.
- Ohio’s open Senate seat featured a fight between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance, a venture capitalist and bestselling author, won the seat 53% to 46%. His win shows Ohio continues to move away from its designation as a historic battleground state.
- Wisconsin Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson won reelection in a nail-bitter race against Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The Associated Press waited to call this election until Wednesday due to a less than 30,000 vote spread. Johnson is one of Trump’s biggest backers in a state that the former president narrowly lost to President Joe Biden two years ago.
- Utah incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee defeated Independent challenger Evan McMullin by double digits. The race attracted national attention when the state’s Democratic Party declined to field a candidate and chose instead to back McMullin.