Who controls the Senate? — Arizona and Nevada updates

The nation’s eyes are trained on Arizona and Nevada as vote counts continue to change in the two U.S. Senate races that are still undecided. Both races remain too close to call and it may take days before a final tally is available.

As of midday Thursday, control of the U.S. Senate hinged on which party wins two of the three outstanding races. Republicans or Democrats could win the Senate outright if they win the seats in both Arizona and Nevada, or, if they win in just one of those states, then control of the Senate depends on who wins the Georgia Senate runoff election officially set for Dec. 6.

The GOP needed a net gain of only one seat to regain control of the Senate, but after Democratic nominee John Fetterman secured a victory Tuesday night against Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the Pennsylvania seat from red to blue, the Republican path appears to be a steep climb.

By midday Thursday, Arizona incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was ahead of Republican challenger Blake Masters 51.4% to 46.4%, with 70% reporting. Masters is expected to narrow the margin but officials in Maricopa County said more than 400,000 ballots have yet to be counted, including 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day.

Maricopa County, which has the majority of outstanding ballots in Arizona, is expected to report an additional batch of votes between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday. The Republican county supervisor apologized Wednesday for complications in counting remaining votes. He promised regular updates but told the press he doesn’t expect all ballots to be counted and reported until Friday, or perhaps next week.

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt represents the GOP’s best chance of ousting a Democratic senator. On Thursday, Laxalt was ahead of incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto 49.4% to 47.6% with about 83% of ballots counted. But late-arriving mail-in ballots could help Cortez Masto bridge the gap. Additional ballots are expected to be reported late Thursday afternoon, but a final result could take days if the race remains too close to call. Nevada state law allows for ballots to arrive by mail until this Saturday, Nov. 12.

Both Nevada candidates are confident their campaigns will prevail.

Clark County Clerk just reported there are just over 50K ballots left. This number includes Election Day drop off. We know there are rural and Washoe votes to be counted. Assuming these two at least offset, then Cortez Masto needs 63.5% to catch us. We remain very confident. — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 10, 2022

The votes are still being counted. We know this will take time and we won’t have more election results for several days.



I am confident in this team. I'm confident in the campaign that we've built to win. ¡La lucha sigue! — Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) November 9, 2022

Both parties are also focused on Georgia, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock held off Republican nominee Herschel Walker 49.4% to 48.5%. But since neither reached 50% of the vote, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday that a runoff election will be held next month, as required by state law.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee just bought TV ad space in Georgia, according to AdImpact, marking the first move by a national party to prepare for a battle in the Georgia runoff election.

#GAPol: The NRSC just placed a TV buy in Georgia. So far we've seen $234K reserved. This marks the first spending of the #GASen General Runoff. — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) November 10, 2022

Voters in several other states stuck with the status quo, including:

