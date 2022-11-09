History will certainly play a factor in Friday’s 1A state title game at Greater Zion Stadium at Utah Tech University.

Not only did the Kanab Cowboys and Layton Christian Academy Eagles face off in the regular season, but they also matched up against each other in the playoffs last year.

Both of those victories went LCA’s way, but Kanab is ready to exact some revenge.

In fact, the Cowboys only lost two games all year, one to the Eagles and the other to region foe Enterprise. Last week in the semifinals, Kanab knocked off Enterprise to earn a spot to compete for a 10th state title in football, and first since 2007.

“We are excited for the opportunity to play for a state championship,” said Kanab coach JR Quarnberg. “It’s been a goal from the beginning. We play the top team in our classification, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Layton Christian will also be using history as a motivator, but in a little bit different way. After dropping last year’s state title game in heartbreaking fashion, the Eagles return this season as the No. 1-ranked team in 1A.

A win on Friday would be the school’s first ever state football title in addition to the first region title the Eagles earned just a few weeks ago.

“These guys are excited for the opportunity to play another week. It’s the final week, and you could tell there was a different type of energy (at practice Monday),” said Layton Christian coach Ray Stowers.

Layton Christian’s spread offense has led to the Eagles averaging just under 31 points a game. The offensive attack is led by senior quarterback Jose Ribeiro. One of his favorite targets is senior Malik Johnson, accounting for seven receiving touchdowns.

On the ground, it’s senior Jessaia Giatras-Moala, who found the end zone 16 times on the season.

The defense has also been spectacular for the top-seeded Eagles, giving up just under 11 points per game this season. After giving up 46 points in a season-opening loss to San Juan, the LCA defense settled in, including only allowing seven total points in all four of its region victories.

It will be a point of emphasis for the Eagles to continue their dominant defensive ways, as the Kanab offense comes into Friday’s title tilt averaging just under 32 points a game.

The Cowboys are led by senior Kason Janes, who does a little bit of everything. On the offensive side of the ball, Janes has made his presence felt in the receiver slot, tallying 12 touchdown receptions this year.

Throwing those passes this year has been junior Griffen Bone, whose dual-threat capabilities have allowed the signal-caller to toss 15 touchdowns and run for another 13.

“He has made big plays for us all year,” said Quarnberg of his junior quarterback. “We believe in him and expect him to run the show, make good decisions and hit on some big throws.”

Kanab will have a much shorter drive to Utah Tech than Layton Christian, and with a 10 a.m. kickoff, the Eagles’ plan is to do exactly what they did in the semifinals: Drive down the night before, stay in a hotel and then get up early the next morning.

History shows that worked pretty well for the Eagles, as they outgained Milford in the semis 375-56 en route to a dominant 24-3 victory.

“The good thing for us is that we did the same thing last week. I think it works right into, ‘We’ve done it recently, and we’ve got to do it again.’ We will just keep the same format,” said Stowers.

Kanab’s short drive and sleeping in their own beds Thursday night might play a role in Friday’s game, but something that happened before the season even began has been a big momentum lift for the Cowboys.

Legendary Kanab coach Arlyn Hafen spoke to the team about a lot of great things, but according to Quarnberg, he said something that the team has used all season long.

Hafen and the entire Kanab community will be on Cloud 9 if the Cowboys can get revenge for a second straight week and bring home the title.

