All eyes on close Arizona Senate race between Kelly and Masters

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters with 68% of the vote counted in a race that is key to which party controls the Senate.

“I am feeling confident tonight,” Kelly said Tuesday at his election night watch party.

The Masters campaign tweeted Wednesday that it was confident Masters would win with the remaining ballots outstanding.

Arizona could decide which party controls the Senate along with Georgia and Nevada, which also haven’t been called. Democrats have so far flipped one seat, in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Mehmet Oz.

Kelly campaigned as a moderate Democrat while Masters tied Kelly to President Joe Biden. Advertising from conservative political groups blamed Biden and Kelly for crime, inflation and high gas prices. Polling found Kelly with a narrow advantage, but the race was considered a toss-up.

More than $189 million was spent on the campaign, the third most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country this year, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

Kelly won a special election in 2020 to fill the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term in office. His win gave the state two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time since the 1950s.

Masters is a former chief operating officer at Thiel Capital, a venture capital firm. Thiel Capital’s founder, Peter Thiel, donated $15 million to Masters’ campaign in the primary.

Unlike Arizona’s Democratic candidates who largely campaigned by themselves, Masters campaigned with his ticket, appearing at rallies and events with former President Donald Trump and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Masters has said he believes former Trump won in the 2020 election. He received Trump’s endorsement and an endorsement from the Libertarian candidate Marc Victor who dropped out of the race, but not before early voting already began.