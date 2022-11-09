Book banning was on the ballot in New Jersey

Book banning is on the ballot in the New Jersey school board elections.

According to nj.com, two crowds gathered in protest on each side of the road. One group was in favor of banning the following books: “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson and “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechel.

Earlier, the group protesting the books had raised complaints to the school board, which responded to the complaints associated with each of the books. The board included the following in its summary of the book “This Book is Gay”: “This book seems irresponsible in the way that it presents information. This book is not part of our classroom curriculum and is not being taught or assigned in the classroom. There are many explicit descriptions of sexual behaviors.”

Reportedly, the hotly contested elections are centered around both the books and sex education in the state. Nj.com reported, “Many of the hotly contested races focus on library materials, the state’s new sex education standards, and its mandates to teach about diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as the contributions of LGBTQ and disabled people.”

Also reported by nj.com, Dave Sherman is one of the candidates running for school board. Sherman objects to the content of the sex education, which he claims includes descriptions of sexual behavior. He considers this “ridiculous” for 5- to 6-year-olds to learn. He also stated that he is unsure if sex education should be taught in schools.

Another candidate, Erica Blackman, wrote a letter questioning another candidate’s call to involve parents on these issues. Blackman supports diversity, equity and inclusion in the school curriculum. She wrote, “It means teaching ALL children about the atrocities of the Holocaust, slavery, and prejudices against any marginalized groups. It is the right thing to do in order to stop injustice.”

Results for this election are expected after Election Day.

