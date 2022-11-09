Facebook Twitter
These unsung receivers and playmakers have given Utah’s offense a much-needed boost

The Utes are glad to have Money Parks, Jaylen Dixon and Makai Cope doing their thing

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
With so many Utah offensive players missing games this season due to injuries or other issues, the Utes have needed other playmakers to fill the void.

Wide receivers Money Parks, Jaylen Dixon and Makai Cope have done just that at times this season. 

Parks has 14 receptions for 254 yards and has rushed four times for 25 yards. 

“He’s fast as all get-out. He has great quickness off the line. He makes a difference,” quarterback Cam Rising said of Parks after a big catch against USC. “That safety’s got to get some depth but he didn’t. Money took advantage of it and took the top off the coverage.”

“When you’ve got a guy like Money Parks getting out there with those Go-Go Gadget arms, man, he’s going to go out and get those suckers,” said backup quarterback Bryson Barnes. “It’s always good to throw to those guys.”

Dixon has recorded 14 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 62 yards and three TDs. 

What does Dixon need to do moving forward? 

“Keep making plays, which he’s done,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “Jaylen has been really good for the amount of touches he’s had and as far as the production that he’s given us. His role has been expanded. He’s been a guy that showed up again on Saturday (against Arizona). He’s become a real playmaker for us.”

And Cope has four receptions for 41 yards. 

“He’s a great player. He’s been working his tail off ever since he got on campus,” Rising said. “I played against him in high school so I’ve always known that he’s a great player. It’s fun to finally get the opportunity to get him the ball. We’ve just got to make sure he keeps improving and getting better. He’s a great player and we’re going to need him coming down the stretch.”

Utes on the air

Stanford (3-6, 1-6)

at No. 13 Utah (7-2, 5-1) 

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

