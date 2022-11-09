Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi for comments about Paul Pelosi attack

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin composed a handwritten note to apologize to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made when her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked last month.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco residence in October. David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence and also asked, “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking Pelosi. At the time, the House speaker was in Washington, D.C.

After the attack, Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and was recently released from the hospital. The assailant was apprehended and charged with both state and federal charges.

Following this attack, The Hill reported that Youngkin commented at a campaign rally, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”

After making this comment, Youngkin wrote a letter to apologize to Nancy Pelosi for his comments about her husband. CNN reported that Pelosi accepted the apology letter, which was postmarked Nov. 1.

Youngkin made his comments at a rally for congressional candidate Yesli Vega and later said that it didn’t get across his true intentions.

The Washington Post reported that a spokesperson for Youngkin released this statement: “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that. And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments.”

Pelosi has indicated that her husband’s condition has continued to improve, as the Deseret News reported previously. “Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” Speaker Pelosi said in a statement last month. “His condition continues to improve.

“We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: ‘Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.’”

