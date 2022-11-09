Utah State gets commitment from in-state tight end

Utah State got the latest commitment towards its 2023 recruiting class out of Utah County on Wednesday.

Springville High tight end Will Monney verbally committed to Blake Anderson’s program, announcing the decision on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Monney is rated a two-star prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports and also held an offer from Idaho.

Monney had 27 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns this season for Springville, helping the Red Devils reach the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Monney, who announced on Oct. 27 that he had received a scholarship offer from Utah State, is the fourth commitment to the Aggies’ 2023 class.

He’s the third from the state of Utah, joining Skyridge High quarterback McCae Hillstead and Ridgeline High wide receiver Jackson Olsen.

