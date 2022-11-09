Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah

BYU’s loss is Utah’s gain on the recruiting front.

Stanley Raass, a three-star defensive line prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, announced on Instagram Wednesday that he is flipping his commitment from BYU to Utah.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Raass played at Skyridge High in Utah County before his senior season, when he moved to Hawaii and played for Kahuku High this year.

He has 17.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble for Kahuku this season, according to Scoring Live.

Raass is rated the No. 17 prospect in Hawaii in this year’s class, according to 247 Sports, and has a half dozen scholarship offers from schools including Utah, BYU, Oregon State, Washington State, Hawaii and San Diego State.

Raass is the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass.

He joins a 2023 Utah recruiting class that is rated in the Top 50 by 247 Sports and includes 16 commits, among them fellow defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry (Texas) and edge rusher Jonah Leaea (Nevada).

