The Utah Jazz were the first team in the NBA to 10 wins. Twitter reacted

The Utah Jazz won again on Wednesday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on the road in a game that had huge swings back and forth until the Jazz prevailed down the stretch.

The victory marked the Jazz’s fourth straight and 10th overall on the season. For about 90 minutes, they were the lone team in the NBA with 10 wins until the Milwaukee Bucks got there with a double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As they have been throughout the Jazz’s start, fans and other NBA observers on Twitter were loving it after Utah came away with the win Wednesday to reach double digits, and they reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Here is some of that reaction.

The Jazz's 10-3 mark to open the season is their best start in 16 years. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) November 10, 2022

jazz with their best start in 16 years?



danny is seething.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/cPeK6FLeL3 — kristina. (@kristinachelsea) November 10, 2022

Will Hardy talking to Danny Ainge after he keeps winning pic.twitter.com/ens3sgL786 — Matt Ruoho (@mattruoho) November 10, 2022

The Utah Jazz are the first team in NBA to reach 10 wins. pic.twitter.com/7jhpaxXaCm — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 10, 2022

Based on what we’ve seen so far I’m pretty confident this Jazz team will be competing for home court advantage so that’s nuts — Riley (@rgiss11) November 10, 2022

It’s possible the Jazz might never lose another game. — Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) November 10, 2022

Part of my brain can't comprehend my team the Utah Jazz NOT letting the opponent comeback grow to a 20-point lead in the 4th being real life — moni (@monilogue) November 10, 2022

This Utah Jazz team is an absolute blast to watch. I haven’t stopped smiling since the season started. Every single player on the roster has bought into Will Hardy’s unselfish system and they are reaping the rewards.



Keep it going boys, keep shocking the league. #takenote — Austin Clayton (@AustinClayton4) November 10, 2022

THE JAZZ ARE 10-3!!!!!! WALKER KESSLER FOR ROTY!!!! LAURI MARKKANEN FOR MVP!!!! IN LOVE WITH THIS TEAM pic.twitter.com/6AEPgveJLI — Jingles👴🏼 (@JingIesss) November 10, 2022

The Utah Jazz are 10-3. This is so unbelievably fun. — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) November 10, 2022

I'm still in disbelief about this Jazz team. So freaking fun. #TakeNote — LJ (@LJLewis_11) November 10, 2022

This was supposed to be the stretch where things were going to come back down to earth.



They’re 6-2. pic.twitter.com/wP8uPMvP1C — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) November 10, 2022

I love Jazz Basketball when the Jazz love playing basketball together. This team is something special.#TakeNote — Ajay Salvesen (@ajaysalvy) November 10, 2022

The Jazz have now beaten the Nuggets, Wolves, Pelicans, Hawks and Grizzlies twice.



Two of their three losses have been in back-to-backs. The third was by three in Dallas.



This isn’t a fluke anymore. The Jazz are just good, and Will Hardy is running away with Coach of the Year. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 10, 2022

this team 🖤 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 10, 2022