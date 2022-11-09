Facebook Twitter
The Utah Jazz were the first team in the NBA to 10 wins. Twitter reacted

Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson reacts after a 3-pointer during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The Utah Jazz won again on Wednesday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on the road in a game that had huge swings back and forth until the Jazz prevailed down the stretch.

The victory marked the Jazz’s fourth straight and 10th overall on the season. For about 90 minutes, they were the lone team in the NBA with 10 wins until the Milwaukee Bucks got there with a double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As they have been throughout the Jazz’s start, fans and other NBA observers on Twitter were loving it after Utah came away with the win Wednesday to reach double digits, and they reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Here is some of that reaction.

