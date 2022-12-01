Facebook Twitter
What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA game?

By Trent Wood
The George Mikan-led Minneapolis Lakers scored the fewest points in a NBA game in league history.

Hall of Fame center George Mikan led the Minneapolis Lakers with 15 points in a contest against the Fort Wayne Pistons on Nov. 22, 1950. but the Lakers came up short, scoring the fewest points in a game in NBA history.

On Nov. 22, 1950, the Minneapolis Lakers made the wrong kind of NBA history, setting a record for futility that has stood for 72 years.

In their 19-18 loss to the Fort Wayne Pistons, the Lakers set the NBA record for the fewest points scored by a team in either the regular season or the playoffs.

Leading scorers

  • George Mikan scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Lakers, but shot just 4 of 11 from the field.
  • The Pistons were extremely balanced. No player scored more than 5 points (John Oldham).

Notable team stats

  • Six different Pistons scored at least once, while only three Lakers made a shot.
  • The Pistons shot just 31% from the field, but the Lakers struggled more, connecting on only 4 of 18 shot attempts (22%).
  • The Pistons won the game at the free-throw line, with 11 makes, compared to just 10 made free throws by the Lakers.
