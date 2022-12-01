What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA game?

On Nov. 22, 1950, the Minneapolis Lakers made the wrong kind of NBA history, setting a record for futility that has stood for 72 years.

In their 19-18 loss to the Fort Wayne Pistons, the Lakers set the NBA record for the fewest points scored by a team in either the regular season or the playoffs.

Leading scorers

George Mikan scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Lakers, but shot just 4 of 11 from the field.

The Pistons were extremely balanced. No player scored more than 5 points (John Oldham).

Notable team stats