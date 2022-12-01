Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 
‘It’s a dream come true’: Reid Brothers relishing chance to play together in Pac-12 championship game

Gabe Reid will also be playing against a former teammate, USC running back Austin Jones

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah linebacker Karene Reid during game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Reid and the Utes look to defend their Pac-12 title Friday against USC in Las Vegas.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

For Utah’s Reid brothers, playing for the Pac-12 championship was a dream at the beginning of the season. 

Defensive lineman Gabe Reid transferred to Utah from Stanford, joining his younger brother Karene, a linebacker. They were hoping this scenario would unfold.

The No. 11 Utes meet No. 4 USC Friday (6 p.m., MST, Fox) for the conference title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

“It means the world. It’s my last year. I couldn’t write a better story for me than to end up in the Pac-12 championship,” he said. “It’s exactly what I was hoping for. Play competitive football, great defense, and go to the ‘ship.’ ”

What makes it even better for the Reids is that they get to play in this game together. 

“It’s been amazing. The story keeps getting sweeter,” Karene said. “I can’t believe that we’re playing this week. When we win, it’s going to be even greater looking back.”

Gabe Reid marvels at the journey he’s been on during his collegiate career. 

“It’s a dream come true. I never would have thought I’d be able to do what I did at Stanford, complete my education there, then be able to come back and be here at Utah,” he said. “It’s come full circle. And we’re going to the Pac-12 championship. And I’m with my little brother. That’s amazing. I couldn’t write a better story for myself.”

Meanwhile, Gabe Reid will be facing a former teammate Friday — USC running back Austin Jones, who also transferred from Stanford during the offseason. 

“He’s a great player. He’s very shifty and elusive. I’ve known him since we were at Stanford together for three years,” Gabe said. “He’s a really good player. I’m happy for him that he’s playing more and I feel like we have our hands full with him as well in the backfield.”

Utah defensive end Gabe Reid prepares for a snap during game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. The Stanford transfer is excited to take the field Friday with his little brother, linebacker Karene Reid, on Friday.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

