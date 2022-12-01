Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died. Here are 5 of her best songs

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter best known for her her role in Fleetwood Mac, died at age 79 on Wednesday following a “short illness,” according to an Instagram post from her family.

In a tribute to McVie, Fleetwood Mac released a statement, calling her “one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” the statement read. “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie was an integral member of the band, with Rolling Stone calling her “the beating heart of Fleetwood Mac” and The New York Times remembering her as the “glue that held the group together across drastically different eras.”

To celebrate her life and songwriting, here are five of McVie’s best songs:

‘Say You Love Me’

From the 1975 album “Fleetwood Mac,” the band’s second eponymous album, “Say You Love Me” showcases McVie on lead vocals.

The song, written by McVie, was the most successful one from the album, making it an instant classic, according to The New York Times.

‘Don’t Stop’

McVie wrote “Don’t Stop” from the 1977 Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours.” The song would later become Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign theme song, which the former president noted in a tweet mourning her passing.

“I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her,” he wrote.

I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. pic.twitter.com/UPUvpDWRZB — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2022

‘Songbird’

Written and sung by McVie, this piano ballad is some of McVie’s best writing and proves that she could do more than upbeat pop.

‘Little Lies’

Written with her then-husband, Eddy Quintela, “Little Lies” is McVie’s second biggest song on the all-time Hot 100 chart, behind “Hold Me,” according to Billboard. Both “Hold Me” and “Little Lies” are pop masterpieces that encapsulate Fleetwood Mac’s evolving sound.

‘Everywhere’

“Everywhere,” from the 1987 album “Tango in the Night,” is an ’80s pop hit filled to the brim with synth, proving that “McVie was the pop mastermind of the Mac,” as Angie Martoccio writes in Rolling Stone.