French baguette now on UN’s cultural heritage list

The United Nations announced Wednesday that the French baguette is now on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list.

According to Politico, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoula said the baguette “celebrates the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality.”

Baguettes are a staple in France. BBC reported that the country produces around 16 million baguettes every day. The New York Times reported that the country sells over six billion baguettes each year.

The cultural heritage list includes around 600 other items that are meaningful to other cultures, like traditional tea making in China and Neapolitan pizza in Italy.

According to CBS News, the French baguette is made only with yeast, flour, salt and water. Baguettes require slow kneading and patience as the dough ferments. Then, the dough is hand shaped into its iconic form.

The New York Times reported, “France submitted more than 200 endorsements for the baguette’s UNESCO bid, including letters from bakers and children’s drawings. One testimonial poem by Cécile Piot, a baker, read: ‘I am here / Warm, light, magical / Under your arm or in your basket / Let me give the rhythm / To your day of idleness or work.’”

Baguette consumption has been on the decline in France — hamburger sales exceeded that of baguette sandwiches, per The New York Times. The country is losing around 400 bakeries each year, especially in rural areas.

It’s possible that this news could encourage the French baguette to be culturally revived.