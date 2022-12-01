Saying he is "outraged by the grotesqueness of this crime," University of Utah's police chief on Thursday provided additional details of the arrest of a man accused of placing hidden cameras in several bathrooms at the Student Life Center on campus.

"We have a suspect in custody, but we are not celebrating," Chief Jason Hinojosa said, while noting that the focus now is on helping potential victims.

Frederick William Weitze, 32, of Murray, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of identity fraud and four counts of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment.

On Wednesday, "a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk. Staff called University police, who took custody of the camera and searched restrooms throughout the building. A second camera was located in an all-gender bathroom on the basement level," John McDonald, Eccles Student Life Center director, said in an email to the campus community.

Tape was also found under a sink in another all-gender restroom on the second floor, which investigators suspect may have been used to secure a third camera, according to police.

"Numerous victims will need to be identified from the videos obtained from the devices," a police booking affidavit states.

University of Utah Police Capt. Brian Lohrke said as of Thursday, two or three victims have been observed in the videos. Detectives were working to identify those people. He said the cameras were pointed at stalls that contain a shower and toilet. Lohrke did not know what exactly those cameras captured. He said each one had an SD card. Whether the cameras had livestream capabilities was also still being investigated Thursday,

Lohrke said Weitze was arrested at his home in Murray where evidence of voyeurism was collected.

"I know that this information is upsetting and disturbing. Many of our patrons will feel victimized and violated by the perpetrator who installed these cameras in what are supposed to be private and safe areas of our recreation center. Please know that university leaders share your outrage and will do everything in our power to hold responsible the person who destroyed our sense of safety and community," McDonald said.

He urged those impacted by the incident to contact victim advocates with the Center for Student Wellness at University Safety.

After the discovery, police searched all restrooms and locker rooms in the student center and did not find additional cameras or tape.

Police believe Weitze took a university identification number from an acquaintance without permission and applied for a gym pass, claiming he was a University of Utah alumni. The Student Life Center is used by university students and staff. When Weitze was issued an access card for the gym was being investigated Thursday, Lohrke said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in any of these restrooms or other spaces in the Student Life Center is asked to call U. police dispatch at 801-585-2677 and mention case number 22-3275.

Police have requested that Weitze be held in jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.

