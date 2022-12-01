‘Jeopardy!’ has a new super champion. Here are 7 clues he’s missed

“Jeopardy!” has a new super champion.

Who is Cris Pannullo on ‘Jeopardy!’?

Cris Pannullo is the newest “Jeopardy!” super champ, with 18 victories to his name — so far.

Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, now holds the No. 9 spot on the show’s Leaderboard of Legends for most consecutive games won. He also ranks No. 5 for highest winnings in regular-season play, most recently surpassing 23-game champ Mattea Roach with his $600,000-plus winnings.

But it’ll likely be a while before he can move higher in that latter ranking — No. 4 for highest regular season winnings is 40-game champion Amy Schneider, who accrued $1,382,800 during her massive run.

Even as he’s risen through the show’s rankings, Pannullo said he hasn’t felt too much pressure.

“I think it probably affects my opponents more to hear they’re going against someone with a big streak because to me, it’s basically the same thing every time,” he recently told “Jeopardy!”

Pannullo — who has drawn a lot of comparisons to “Jeopardy!” great James Holzhauer for going straight to the highest-valued clues and making large wagers — has already secured a spot in the next “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, per TV Insider. This year’s tournament, honoring champions from Season 38, concluded in November, with Schneider taking the victory in a thrilling six-game finals, the Deseret News reported.

“Jeopardy!” isn’t Pannullo’s first brush with TV game shows — he appeared on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2018, TV Insider reported. Unlike “Jeopardy!” though, his winnings on that show stopped at $5,000.

‘Jeopardy!’ clues Cris Pannullo has missed

So far during his run, Pannullo has missed the following seven Final Jeopardy clues, per statistics provided on TheJeopardyFan.com:

(Answers are provided at the bottom of the article.)



Before they were authors: “While working for British naval intelligence during World War II, he was code-named 17F.”

“While working for British naval intelligence during World War II, he was code-named 17F.” Asian country names: “Like the T-U-V in Tuvalu, this landlocked country has three consecutive letters in its English name in alphabetic sequence.”

“Like the T-U-V in Tuvalu, this landlocked country has three consecutive letters in its English name in alphabetic sequence.” Travel: “ The 1948 edition of this publication said, ‘There will be a day ... in the near future when this guide will not have to be published.”

The 1948 edition of this publication said, ‘There will be a day ... in the near future when this guide will not have to be published.” Authors: “Featuring a statue of a man escaping his grave, his tomb in Amiens contrasts with the title of his 1864 adventure novel.”

“Featuring a statue of a man escaping his grave, his tomb in Amiens contrasts with the title of his 1864 adventure novel.” Musical theater : “The pair at the center of tumult in this long-running show were originally to be a Jewish girl and a Catholic boy.”

: “The pair at the center of tumult in this long-running show were originally to be a Jewish girl and a Catholic boy.” Children’s authors: “Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia MacLachlan was born on the prairie but spent much of her life in New England.”

“Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia MacLachlan was born on the prairie but spent much of her life in New England.” Flags of our hemisphere: “The stars on this country’s flag represent states, 26 of them; unlike the USA’s, its ‘federal district’ gets its own 27th star.”

(Answers: Ian Fleming; Afghanistan; Green Book; Jules Vernes; “West Side Story”; Sarah Wheaton from “Sarah, Plain and Tall”; Brazil)

