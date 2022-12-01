Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 
3-star California wide receiver Mikey Matthews commits to Utah

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah players, wearing black, run out onto the field

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On the eve of the Pac-12 championship game, the Utah Utes picked up a commitment.

3-star wide receiver Mikey Matthew announced his pledge to the Utes on Thursday night.

Matthews, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver from Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, Calif., tweeted out his choice, writing, “Utah I’m home.”

Matthews had 61 receptions for 934 yards and scored 10 receiving touchdowns this season, per his MaxPreps page.

He is the 16th commit to Utah’s 2023 recruiting class and is the third wide receiver to pledge to the Utes this class, joining Kainoa Carvalho and Daidren Zipperer.

Matthews had offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Harvard, Indiana, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and Colorado, among others.

He took official visits to Utah, Boise State, Colorado and Washington State before picking the Utes.

