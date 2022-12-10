Facebook Twitter
5 Emily Dickinson poems to read on her birthday

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
merlin_2950837.jpg

Emily Dickinson poetry books are pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

American poet Emily Dickinson was born 192 years ago and to celebrate the Deseret News has collected five of her poems to read on her birthday.

Born on Dec. 10, 1830, in Amherst, Massachusetts, Dickinson was a prolific writer, though her works went largely unpublished in her lifetime.

Writing perceptively — and with unconventional punctuation — on such themes as death, nature, religion and more, Dickinson endures in her poetry that is just as relevant, and poignant, as it was in the 19th century.

The five poems below were selected to give readers a brief glimpse into the scope and depth of Dickinson’s oeuvre:

On birthdays

Birthday of but a single pang

That there are less to come —

Afflictive is the Adjective

But affluent the doom —

On the power of poetry

I dwell in Possibility —

A fairer House than Prose —

More numerous of Windows —

Superior — for Doors —


Of Chambers as the Cedars —

Impregnable of eye —

And for an everlasting Roof

The Gambrels of the Sky —


Of Visitors — the fairest —

For Occupation — This —

The spreading wide my narrow Hands

To gather Paradise —

On death

Death is the supple Suitor

That wins at last —

It is a stealthy Wooing

Conducted first

By pallid innuendoes

And dim approach

But brave at last with Bugles

And a bisected Coach

It bears away in triumph

To Troth unknown

And Kindred as responsive

As Porcelain.
Emily Dickinson poetry books are pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On pain and letting go

After great pain, a formal feeling comes —

The Nerves sit ceremonious, like Tombs —

The stiff Heart questions ‘was it He, that bore,’

And ‘Yesterday, or Centuries before’?


The Feet, mechanical, go round —

A Wooden way

Of Ground, or Air, or Ought —

Regardless grown,

A Quartz contentment, like a stone —


This is the Hour of Lead —

Remembered, if outlived,

As Freezing persons, recollect the Snow —

First — Chill — then Stupor — then the letting go —

On hope

Hope is the thing with feathers —

That perches in the soul —

And sings the tune without the words —

And never stops — at all —


And sweetest — in the Gale — is heard —

And sore must be the storm —

That could abash the little Bird

That kept so many warm —


I’ve heard it in the chillest land —

And on the strangest Sea —

Yet — never — in Extremity,

It asked a crumb — of me.
merlin_2950845.jpg

Emily Dickinson poetry books are pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Poems were collected from the “The Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson.”

