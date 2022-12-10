3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton

BYU, coming off two straight losses, knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, handing the Bluejays their fourth consecutive defeat. The Cougars led by 11 points with 3:26 remaining, then watched Creighton — the preseason pick to win the Big East — go on a 12-0 run. But freshman guard Dallin Hall scored on a putback off his own miss with 11 seconds left, then buried two free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to seal the dramatic win.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU guard Rudi Williams came off the bench to score 26 points, while Gideon George, Fousseyni Traore and Jaxson Robinson each scored 11. Richie Saunders added 10.
- The Cougars took advantage of the absence of Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was out with an illness. BYU outrebounded the Bluejays 50-29, including 16-4 on offensive boards. The Cougars had 21 second-chance points.
- Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma scored 27 points but he fouled out late in the second half.