Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton

BYU, coming off two straight losses, knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton
BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki, wearing white, dunks the ball around Creighton center Fredrick King

BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki, left, dunks the ball around Creighton center Fredrick King (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Ronda Churchill, Associated Press

BYU, coming off two straight losses, knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, handing the Bluejays their fourth consecutive defeat. The Cougars led by 11 points with 3:26 remaining, then watched Creighton — the preseason pick to win the Big East — go on a 12-0 run. But freshman guard Dallin Hall scored on a putback off his own miss with 11 seconds left, then buried two free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to seal the dramatic win.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • BYU guard Rudi Williams came off the bench to score 26 points, while Gideon George, Fousseyni Traore and Jaxson Robinson each scored 11. Richie Saunders added 10.
  • The Cougars took advantage of the absence of Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was out with an illness. BYU outrebounded the Bluejays 50-29, including 16-4 on offensive boards. The Cougars had 21 second-chance points.
  • Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma scored 27 points but he fouled out late in the second half. 

Next Up In BYU sports
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Why former Cougars star and assistant coach Kelly Poppinga is returning to BYU
One of BYU football’s most impactful defenders has entered the transfer portal
Why role reversal may be in store when Cougars, Mustangs meet this time around
‘We’re just not very good right now’: Will reeling BYU figure things out against No. 21 Creighton?