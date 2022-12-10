Simple ingredients like cheese, tomatoes, flour, yeast and water combine to make pizza. The best pizzas have quality ingredients and are well-seasoned.

To find the best pizza in the state, I tried pizza at dozens of locations in Utah.

While many places had great pizza, here are some of the best places to get pizza in Utah.

Este Pizza

If you like a New York-style pizza, Este Pizza might be the place for you to try. This thin-crust pizza has a classic blend of cheese. With big, thin slices, it’s a great pizza place for sharing. These slices are foldable with thinly sliced toppings. Here I tried the cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza and white pizza, and found that Este excelled with the pepperoni pizza. There are locations in Sugar House, Park City and downtown Salt Lake City.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Settebello is a great place for Neapolitan-style pizza. The crust has visible char on it and the sauce is light with a great texture. Here I tried the margherita and the namesake Settebello pizza. I preferred the Settebello and thought that the pine nuts were a great addition. With a location in Salt Lake City, this place is a great option for anyone who wants a classic pizza.

Mozz Artisan Pizza

Mozz Artisan Pizza got its start in Provo, but now has expanded to Salt Lake City. Mozz serves Neapolitan-style pizza and has a variety of classic toppings with more unique options as well. The crust here is both charred and chewy. Here I tried the margherita and the serrano and honey pizza. The serrano and honey pizza had a sweet and spicy taste.

SLAB

SLAB Pizza has locations in Provo, Lehi, Vineyard and Pleasant Grove. This place primarily sells pizza by the slice and each slice is massive — each pizza is cut into three slices. SLAB has different flavors and combinations, like Thai Chicken and Buffalo Wing. This isn’t fancy pizza, but it’s good pizza that is great when hanging out with friends of different palates.

Brick Oven

Maybe it’s the BYU nostalgia, but Brick Oven is a must-try at least once. Located in Provo near campus, this pizza place is a favorite of Cougars fans. If you are in the mood for a decadent pizza, try the garlic chicken. The simpler flavors are also great. This style of pizza is more what you would expect from Utah, with a thicker crust.

Pizzeria 712

Pizzeria 712 in Orem is an upscale pizzeria with great appetizers and pizza. The charcuterie and marinated beets are a great way to start your meal. Here I’ve had the pepperoni, hot pink and margherita pizza. The hot pink is a great option if you like sweet and spicy pizza with a charred crust. This pizza is Neapolitan style.