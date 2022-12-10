Analysis: Rudy Gobert’s final shot added salt to the wound after the Timberwolves beat the Jazz

Emotions were high on the night of Rudy Gobert’s return to Utah.

The fans at Vivint Arena gave Gobert a warm welcome with a huge applause when the center, who played nine seasons for the Utah Jazz, was announced as a starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

When the Jazz played a tribute video for Gobert during the first timeout of the game, the fans showered him with even more applause and love. He said it was difficult to stay focused on the game and also deal with all the emotions of the moment.

The Rudy Gobert tribute video. Gobert trying to stay focused in the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0pvsT2inOV — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) December 10, 2022

Slowly though, the fans began to turn on the former Jazzman. While they cheered for his first few baskets, they began to boo him after what they viewed as flops for foul calls or cheap shots.

“Tonight was great, but a little awkward coming to the arena and going to the visitor’s bench, visitors locker room,” Gobert said. “Then the fans started booing me a little when I was at the free throw line, which I respect, but it was great.”

The Jazz, playing without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Simone Fontecchio and with Mike Conley on a minutes restriction in his first game back after nine straight on the sideline, battled as much as they could.

It was the Timberwolves though, who would walk away with the victory, but not before some light extracurricular activities.

After the Jazz had been outworked by the end of the night and the final seconds of the clock were ticking away with the Timberwolves clearly ready to walk out with a win, Gobert notched a couple extra points.

The Jazz pressed the Wolves as they inbounded the ball with 12 seconds left despite the fact that Minnesota already had an 116-108 lead. When the ball made its way up the court and into the hands of Gobert underneath an unguarded basket, he popped it in with 2.4 left to play, pushing the final score to 118-108.

Malik Beasley, who came to the Jazz in the trade that sent Gobert to Minnesota, did not take kindly to Gobert’s salt-in-the-wound bucket, and after the final buzzer and he went nose-to-nose (or…nose-to-chest, seeing as Beasley isn’t 7-feet tall) with Gobert to share his displeasure.

Jarred Vanderbilt, also a part of that trade from Minnesota, joined in on the miniature kerfuffle, and eventually pushed Gobert lightly. Then it was broken up and everyone went their separate ways.

“It was just disrespectful,” Beasley said. “Unwritten rules of basketball, and I told him that.”

Gobert had a different view on the situation and the confrontation that ensued.

“I’ve been taught to play basketball until the last second,” he said. “For me, there was never any intent to disrespect anybody.

“These guys that step in front of me, they aren’t gonna do anything anyway and I didn’t get to shake hands with my guys so it kind of killed my moment a little bit, but it is what it is. Some guys just want attention.”

Jazz head coach Will Hardy looked pretty annoyed at the final play but clearly wasn’t going to go on record saying anything of note on the situation. Instead he was congratulatory, with maybe a hint of sarcasm.

“It was a nice layup,” Hardy said. “He now has 22 points. Played a great game. That’s the extent of my thoughts on that play.”

And now for my thoughts.

First, let’s take a quick look at Gobert’s final shot on Friday, immediately followed by Vanderbilt’s final shot against the Timberwolves when the two teams met in Minnesota on Oct. 21.

If we’re talking about the unwritten rules of basketball, it seems like dunking at the end of a game that you’ve already won and screaming is probably just as bad, if not worse, than the quiet layup that Gobert put up.

I understand not wanting to feel like you are being disrespected, and feeling like it’s just adding insult to injury, but it probably wouldn’t feel like that if the Jazz had done a better job guarding D’Angelo Russel and not letting him score 20 points in the fourth quarter alone.

I wonder if Beasley was mad at Vanderbilt when he punctuated the Jazz’s win in Minneapolis in October. I actually don’t wonder. I’m pretty sure we all know the answer, and if you don’t want the opposing team to play offense, you shouldn’t play full-court defense.

It was Gobert’s night from the moment he stepped into the building on Friday, and Beasley didn’t change that. He just added some unnecessary stuff at the end.

