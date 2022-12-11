BYU football gets commitment from West HS defensive end Talitu’i Pututau

The early signing period for college football is closer than ever, and while staff additions and departures, plus transfer portal entries, have dominated the discourse surrounding BYU football of late, recruiting is never ending.

The Cougars picked up a win on that front Sunday afternoon, receiving a commitment from West High School defensive end Talitu’i Pututau.

Pututau announced his commitment via social media, becoming the 14th member of BYU’s 2023 class.

Rated a three-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals — On3 has yet to rate him — Pututau chose the Cougars over offers from ASU, Colorado, Hawaii and Utah State, according to multiple recruiting services.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Pututau is considered the 17th-best recruit in Utah by 247 Sports.

He played on both sides of the ball for the Panthers, as an offensive tackle and a defensive end.

All told in his high school career, Pututau recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, per the Deseret News’ statistical database, with Max Preps crediting him for six tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry this past season.

Pututau’s addition comes at a key time for the Cougars, as they recently lost a commitment from Lakes High School athlete (Lakewood, Washington) Leo Pulalasi.

