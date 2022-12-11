BYU football gets second defensive commit in a day

All of a sudden, BYU has some semblance of momentum on the recruiting trail, on defense no less.

First the Cougars landed a commitment from 3-star West HS defensive end Talitu’i Pututau early Sunday afternoon.

Later Sunday evening, BYU landed a second commitment, this one from JUCO cornerback Jayden Dunlap.

Dunlap, who just finished his sophomore season at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, announced his commitment via social media.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Dunlap played in 11 games for Falcons this season, recording 38 total tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups.

Cerritos College finished the year 8-3 overall and allowed an average of 247.1 passing yards per game.

Prior to his time at Cerritos, Dunlap played for multiple community colleges, including Los Angeles Harbor College, El Camino Community College, Compton College and Moorpark College (according to his HUDL) as both a safety and a cornerback.

Dunlap is the second Cerritos College player to commit to join a FBS program in Utah next season — Falcons’ running back Davon Booth is committed to Utah State.

Formerly of Lawndale, California (Lawndale High School), Dunlap is the 15th member of BYU’s 2023 recruiting class and the first designated defensive back (the Cougars do have a couple of athletes committed in Skyline’s Miles Hall and Timpviews’ Pokaiaua Haunga).

