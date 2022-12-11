Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid declares for 2023 NFL draft, will miss Rose Bowl

Kincaid was a standout for Utah this season, but will miss the Rose Bowl due to injury.

Dalton Kincaid (86) of the Utah Utes runthe ball while playing the San Diego State Aztecs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Utes won 35-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Dalton Kincaid is calling it a career.

A standout tight end at the University of Utah, Kincaid announced on social media Sunday night that he will not play in the Rose Bowl against Penn State — due to an undisclosed injury — and will declare for the 2023 NFL draft.

Kincaid will be in Pasadena, California, to cheer on his teammates as they attempt to earn the first Rose Bowl win in program history on Jan. 2.

Kincaid was a standout for Utah in his senior season, particularly after Brant Kuithe was lost for the year with a season-ending injury.

Kincaid, a one-time transfer from San Diego, finished the year with 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per reception while becoming quarterback Cam Rising’s clear No. 1 target.

(Wide receiver DeVaughn Vele was second on the team with 50 receptions, 595 receiving yards and five touchdowns).

In his three year career up on the hill, Kincaid made 106 receptions for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping Utah — alongside Kuithe and others — become known for its elite use of tight ends.

Kincaid is the second Utah player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL draft, joining running back Tavion Thomas.

Before the season, Kincaid was tabbed as one of the best tight end prospects in the country, with Pro Football Focus rating him as the No. 2 overall tight end prospect in the 2023 draft.

And that was before a breakout season that included 16-catch, 234-yard performance in Utah’s thrilling victory over USC during the regular season.

After that game, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham told the Deseret News, “He’s (Kincaid) an absolute athlete. He’s got to be one of the best tight ends in the country, without a doubt.”

And now he is headed to the NFL.

