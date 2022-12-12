Still seeking Rose Bowl tickets? Here’s what you need to know

Looking to take a trip at the start of the new year? Tickets to the Rose Bowl, which takes place on Jan. 2, are still available.

Here’s what you need to know about the game and purchasing Rose Bowl tickets:

When is the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.

Who is playing in the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl will pit the University of Utah against Penn State.

The Utah Utes are this year’s Pac-12 champions, while the Penn State Nittany Lions finished third in the Big Ten.

How do I watch the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and the ESPN App. There are also tickets still available for fans who would like to attend the game.

Where do I get Rose Bowl tickets?

Rose Bowl tickets are available through a number of online retailers.

The Rose Bowl website encourages interested parties to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, where tickets are still available at a variety of price points.

The University of Utah and Penn State are also selling tickets and ticket packages, although season ticket holders and/or school donors had early access to the best seats.

How much do Rose Bowl tickets cost?

On Ticketmaster, Rose Bowl ticket prices start at $165 (plus fees) and increase to well over $1,000 per ticket, depending on where the seats are located.

The cheapest seats are located behind the two end zones. Some tickets near the top of this area (at the very top of the stadium) are selling for $165 per seat, but most cost between $220 and $250.

The most expensive seats, on the other hand, are along the sideline at the center of the field. Even in the last row of seats, tickets in this area cost more than $400 each.

One reason for the price disparity (besides the improved view) is that seats rising up from the center of the field have backs, while seats behind the two end zones are on backless benches, according to the University of Utah’s ticket site.

