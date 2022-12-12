Facebook Twitter
4-star Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden commits to Utah

Smith Snowden helped lead Skyridge to its first state championship in school history this year

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Skyridge’s Smith Snowden (3), Collin Sheffield (5) and Saxon Higbee (14) tackle Orem’s Isaac Yokota (11).

Skyridge’s Smith Snowden (3), Collin Sheffield (5) and Saxon Higbee (14) tackle Orem’s Isaac Yokota (11) during a high school football game at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. 4-star Snowden committed to Utah on Monday.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Four-star Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden announced his commitment to Utah on Monday afternoon, continuing a hot streak for the Utes’ recruiting.

Snowden announced his pledge live on the “Hans and Scotty G Show” on the KSL Sports Zone.

Snowden, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, helped lead Skyridge to its first state championship in school history this year.

This season, Snowden had 28 tackles, six interceptions, and scored two defensive touchdowns, per the Deseret News stats database. He also added two kick return touchdowns.

Snowden is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals. Rivals rates him as the fifth-best overall prospect from the state of Utah, while 247 Sports ranks him as the sixth-best.

Nationally, he’s the 45th-best cornerback in the 2023 class, according to Rivals and the 47th-best according to 247Sports.

Snowden held offers from 22 schools and chose Utah over offers from BYU, Tennessee Northwestern, Colorado and Stanford, among others.

Snowden’s commitment is the fifth the Utes have picked up since winning the Pac-12 championship. They have also added pledges from four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Stanford transfer linebacker Levani Damuni, BYU transfer edge rusher Logan Fano and four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg.

