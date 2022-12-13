Pinterest Shuffles app now open to anyone — no code needed

Pinterest is giving its users more ways to explore their interests and engage with the community by launching the new Pinterest Shuffles app. As I previously reported for the Deseret News, Shuffles was launched as an invite-only app. Recently, the invite-only was lifted and now anyone can join without needing a code, making it easier than ever to have fun with collective collaging.

What is Pinterest Shuffles, and how does it work?

Shuffles is a collage-making app and mood board tool that allows users to come together and make collages, giving everyone a chance to collaborate on ideas for their virtual collage. Through the app, you can join or create different collages and add your own photos, Pinterest pins or even GIFs from inside the app. You can also comment on collages, like them and remix them to your own collage, or start from scratch and create something unique.

How to join Pinterest Shuffles without needing a code

Now that the Shuffles picture collage app is open to the public, no invitation code is needed. Joining Shuffles is as easy as signing in by using your Pinterest account. If you do not have a Pinterest account, you can easily make one via Pinterest or directly on the Shuffles sign-in page. Signing into the Shuffles mood board app will also work with business accounts.

How people are using Shuffles

People have taken advantage of the collaging opportunities that Pinterest Shuffles has opened up. From creating mood boards to sharing inspirational quotes, collagers worldwide are finding creative ways to use this collage-making app to express themselves.

Some popular themes of collages include color aesthetic mood boards (such as #blueaesthetic or #tanaesthetic), seasonal photo collages (#fallaesthetic, #winteraesthetic or #autumn), holiday mood boards (#christmas or #newyears), fashion mood boards (#outfitinspo, #fashionaesthetic or #ootd) and fangirl mood boards (#TaylorSwift, #TaylorsVersion or #HarryPotter).

What can you do in Shuffles to make your experience better?

With the new open-invite policy, there are many different ways to customize your collage-making experience. Here are some tips for getting the most out of Shuffles:

Get creative with collages

One of the great things about Pinterest Shuffles is that you can get creative with your collages by using the different motion options available. You can add GIFs to your collages or add moving effects to objects in your Shuffle for a more dynamic final product. You can also use the text tool to add text to your collages. This is a great way to add captions or quotes to your inspiration boards.

Share or download your Shuffles

When you’re finished collaging in Shuffles, you can share your collage on social media or download it to your device to keep. This is a great way to show off your work and get feedback from friends and family. You can also use your collages as mobile phone wallpapers or even as the cover photo for your Facebook profile.

Discover favorite Shuffles on your ‘For You’ page

The For You page is a great way to find new collages. On this page, you can see a selection of collages recommended for you based on the interests and pins you have in common with other Shuffles users. This is a great way to get inspired and find new collage ideas. You can also follow other users from the For You page to see more of their Shuffles collages. This is a great way to connect with other collage lovers and get inspiration from their work.

Remix favorite collages to make them your own

If you see a collage you like and want to make it your own, you can. This inspiration board app allows you to remix any collage into your own collage. Remove parts that don’t resonate with you and add new features unique to your style. This is a great way to remix ideas and come up with new creative combinations.

Comment on collages for feedback

If you see a collage that you like, be sure to leave a comment. The comment feature on this photo collage app is a great way to start a conversation with other users and get feedback on your work. It’s also a great way to meet collagers with similar interests and styles.

Follow new collagers and friends on Shuffles

Following new collagers on Pinterest Shuffles is a great way to get inspired and see new ideas. By following collagers that you admire, you can see the different collages they are making and get ideas for your own work. You can also see what collages they are saving and remixing, which can give you new ideas for your collages.

Have fun!

Finally, the most important tip for getting the most out of Pinterest Shuffles: have fun! Give the Shuffles collage app a try and see what mood board masterpieces you can create. Experiment with different collage ideas and use them as an opportunity to express yourself creatively. Who knows what you could come up with?