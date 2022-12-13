10 gift ideas for Utah Utes fans

Looking for gift ideas for the Utah Utes fans in your life?

We’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 gift ideas for Utah fans, from game tickets to clothing to personalized videos from your favorite Ute athletes.

Rose Bowl tickets

From $165, UtahTickets.com and Ticketmaster.com

A trip to the Rose Bowl Game is an unforgettable memory.

The sun setting against the San Gabriel mountains at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena during the third quarter provides one of the most breathtaking views in all of sports.

Aside from a trip to the College Football Playoff, this is the pinnacle for Utah football in the Pac-12.

The Utes look to win their first-ever Rose Bowl Game in their first-ever meeting against Penn State on Jan. 2, 2023.

Ute fans participate in a “moment of loudness,” honoring Utes players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically died nine months apart, during the game against Ohio State during the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Men’s basketball tickets

From $10, Ticketmaster.com

In his second season, head coach Craig Smith looks to have the Utes ahead of schedule thus far.

The Utes upset No. 4 Arizona and currently have an 8-2 record. On Dec. 10, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said Utah would be a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament if the season ended that day.

There’s still a lot of basketball to be played still, though. The Utes begin Pac-12 play in January.

The Huntsman Center hasn’t been sold out in a few years, but if Smith and the Utes keep winning, fans will come.

Women’s basketball tickets

$10 adults, $5 ages 13-17, $5 ages 60+, kids 12 and younger free, UtahTickets.com

Head coach Lynn Roberts has transformed Utah’s program into one of the best in the country this season.

The Utes are 8-0 and have a statement win over then-No. 16 Oklahoma under their belts.

Utah is one of the most fun teams to watch, as Roberts runs a high-octane offense. The Utes lead the NCAA in points per game (97).

BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) goes to the hoop during a game against the Utah Utes at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Gymnastics tickets

Season tickets start at $35, single-meet tickets not yet on sale, UtahTickets.com

Utah gymnastics has always been one of the best shows in town to take the family to.

The Red Rocks are perennially nationally ranked and do a good job with theme nights and activities during breaks to keep the whole family engaged.

Fans pack the Huntsman Center every year — the Red Rocks enjoy the highest attendance in NCAA gymnastics — to watch the artistry and strength of Utah’s gymnasts.

Cameo

From $10, Cameo.com

Through Cameo, you can get a personalized video message from a Utah athlete for the biggest Ute fan in your life. When you place your order, write what you want the athlete to say to the person receiving the video.

Available athletes include Britain Covey, Micah Bernard, Ja’Quinden Jackson, Sage Thompson Eric Rowe and Zack Moss.

Rose Bowl Hat

$30, Utah Red Zone

Utah’s ticket allotment for the Rose Bowl this year will be on the sunny side of the stadium, so it’s a good idea to bring sunglasses or a hat.

This adjustable hat features a Utah script and the Rose Bowl logo.

Rose Bowl Under Armour Hoodie

$90, Utah Red Zone

Last year’s Rose Bowl got a little chilly once the sun went down, so it’s a good idea to bring a hoodie to the game.

The Utah Red Zone store is still rolling out 2023 Rose Bowl merchandise, but this Under Armour hoodie has the best design of the available sweatshirts.

Utah fans take photos before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Rose Bowl Dueling Helmets T-Shirt

$32, Lions Pride

Who doesn’t want a classic bowl shirt? This Rose Bowl shirt features the helmets of Utah and Penn State along with the Rose Bowl logo.

Pennant

$13, Utah Red Zone

This gift is a home office, dorm room or fan cave staple. This felt pennant features a throwback Utah logo and font.

New Era Beanie

$28, Scheels

Warm hats are always a good gift for the cold Utah winters. This New Era beanie comes in red or black and features the circle-and-feather logo.