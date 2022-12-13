3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 91-70 win over UTSA

Utah stayed hot Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center, walloping UTSA 91-70 behind Branden Carlson’s 27 points and eight rebounds.
The Runnin’ Utes improved to 9-2 after winning their fifth straight game, while UTSA fell to 5-5, dropping its second straight after falling 94-76 at undefeated New Mexico last Saturday.
Utah plays at BYU on Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.
Here are 3 keys to Utah’s fifth-straight victory, a nonconference win over UTSA:
- The Utes have one of the best defensive teams in the country, and it was on full display at the three-quarters empty Huntsman Center, as UTSA shot 38% from the field and struggled to get into any sort of flow on offense aside from a five-minute stretch in the first half.
- The Utes were cruising in the first half and appeared to be in total control, but the Roadrunners found some offensive rhythm and put together a 22-4 run to take a 28-22 lead. Utah responded well, closing out the half on a 17-8 run. In the second half, the Utes picked up where they left off in the first half, going on an 11-1 run to put the game away.
- Carlson continued to play well at home, scoring 27 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while also grabbing eight rebounds in 24 minutes. He checked out of the game with 3:52 remaining and the Utes leading 86-61. The senior center had 19 points and eight rebounds in Utah’s 99-58 win over Jacksonville State last Thursday.