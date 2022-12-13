3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 91-70 win over UTSA

Utah stayed hot Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center, walloping UTSA 91-70 behind Branden Carlson’s 27 points and eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Utes improved to 9-2 after winning their fifth straight game, while UTSA fell to 5-5, dropping its second straight after falling 94-76 at undefeated New Mexico last Saturday.

Utah plays at BYU on Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s fifth-straight victory, a nonconference win over UTSA:

