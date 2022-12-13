Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 91-70 win over UTSA

Branden Carlson scores 27 points and grabs eight rebounds as Utah tunes up for Saturday’s showdown at BYU with a blowout of the visiting Roadrunners

By Jay Drew
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (wearing white) lays it up over UTSA Roadrunners forward Jacob Germany (wearing blue).

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) lays it up over UTSA Roadrunners forward Jacob Germany (24) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah stayed hot Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center, walloping UTSA 91-70 behind Branden Carlson’s 27 points and eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Utes improved to 9-2 after winning their fifth straight game, while UTSA fell to 5-5, dropping its second straight after falling 94-76 at undefeated New Mexico last Saturday.

Utah plays at BYU on Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s fifth-straight victory, a nonconference win over UTSA:

  • The Utes have one of the best defensive teams in the country, and it was on full display at the three-quarters empty Huntsman Center, as UTSA shot 38% from the field and struggled to get into any sort of flow on offense aside from a five-minute stretch in the first half.
  • The Utes were cruising in the first half and appeared to be in total control, but the Roadrunners found some offensive rhythm and put together a 22-4 run to take a 28-22 lead. Utah responded well, closing out the half on a 17-8 run. In the second half, the Utes picked up where they left off in the first half, going on an 11-1 run to put the game away.
  • Carlson continued to play well at home, scoring 27 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while also grabbing eight rebounds in 24 minutes. He checked out of the game with 3:52 remaining and the Utes leading 86-61. The senior center had 19 points and eight rebounds in Utah’s 99-58 win over Jacksonville State last Thursday.
