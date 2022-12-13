Lauren Boebert wins reelection by 546 votes, recount finds

A recount officially confirmed Monday that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert won reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the congresswoman won the mandatory recount by a narrow margin of 546 votes, The Washington Post reported.

The race, which Boebert was projected to win, was much closer than anticipated, according to The Associated Press.

How did Adam Frisch react to the recount?

Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who had already conceded prior to the recount, acknowledged the certification of the election in a tweet, stating, “Just as we expected, the vote total didn’t shift by more than a few votes.”

“I want to thank the volunteers for their efforts during this mandated recount,” Frisch continued. “We are all proud of Colorado’s safe and secure elections.”

How did Lauren Boebert react to the recount?

Lauren Boebert thanked her supporters in a video posted to Twitter.

“Republicans have been entrusted with the majority, and we must now prove we can take the temperature down in DC by leading not only with strength but grace,” Boebert wrote.