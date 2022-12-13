Mike Leach dies at age 61. How the football world remembers the charismatic coach

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school announced Tuesday morning.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” the Leach family said in a statement released by the school. “He was able to participate in organ donation at (University of Mississippi Medical Center) as a final act of charity.

“We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach, a two-time national coach of the year and the mastermind behind the “Air Raid” offense, coached since the late 1980s and as a head coach at the Power Five level over 21 seasons.

He spent the past three seasons at Mississippi State and had an overall record of 158-107 while also coaching at Texas Tech (2000-2009) and Washington State (2012-2019).

Leach, a graduate of BYU who played for the school’s rugby team, grew up in Cody, Wyoming.

He was known for his larger-than-life personality, in addition to his coaching success.

Leach and his wife Sharon had four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

What people are saying about Mike Leach

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offense changed the game,” Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. “Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

“Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.”

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.



A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

The entire BYU Football family mourns the loss of one of our own.



Until we meet again, rest in love Coach Leach 💙 https://t.co/defpLXq5UC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 13, 2022

We are who we are because of you, Coach 🏴‍☠️



We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug. #SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/WhsuFAXo3Y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 13, 2022

Thank you for all the memories, Coach Leach. Your impact will live on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/izW0IM7Dk9 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022

Mississippi State just announced that Mike Leach has passed away. His impact on football was— and will continue to be—truly remarkable….

Thank you Mike ❤️ pic.twitter.com/atY9eELO6P — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 13, 2022

Heartbroken. Mike Leach was an American original and there will never be another mind quite like his. Plenty more to say about his impact but for now, sending light and love to Sharon, their four children and all who loved him. 💔 https://t.co/SpBp0nDCxR — Ashley Adamson (@AdamsonAshley) December 13, 2022

My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior.



A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers.



Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/6jWAP8Uip4 — John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) December 13, 2022

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998.



We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family. pic.twitter.com/RIuWy6jMrO — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach is one of the few coaches who is as good on the field as off. His rants are all-time. His one five years ago on getting married might never be toppedpic.twitter.com/9CJSc3tsUo https://t.co/mvRXXCkczH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2022

His time at Texas Tech was only part of the story, but Mike Leach helped change the game during his time in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/gMZfzyZD2V — Red Raider Nation (@RedRaiderNation) December 13, 2022

Leach's tree: Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris, Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury, Ruffin McNeill and assistants Wes Welker, Bill Bedenbaugh, Robert Anae, Alex Grinch, Brandon Jones. https://t.co/UO3940VbZ1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was 1-of-1. He was one of the best characters in sports and was an innovator that helped change football. In a world where coaches are corporate and mostly the same, he stood out because he was genuinely himself.



This is a terrible day for college football. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 13, 2022

"There will never be another Mike Leach to walk this earth..." A look at the vast legacy of Mike Leach, the former rugby player, law school grad, Finnish head who carved a carer that changed an entire sport. https://t.co/EQEpu7lWUO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2022

RIP Mike Leach all time football guy pic.twitter.com/9xFiaLbQXX — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 13, 2022

For all the levity, though, Leach literally changed the sport of football.



An offense that for about a decade was dismissed as gimmicky is now run throughout the NFL, college and high schools. The tree of Air Raid coaches carrying on his scheme and his spirit is immense. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 13, 2022

The time Mike Leach recruited a kid who won a kicking contest during a Texas Tech game to join the team.



He didn't miss an extra point after that 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hoOJ9pYMsi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2022

Practically lived with Mike Leach for a year to profile him in a book. Became like brothers. So many nights on his couch, in his office, or on phone talking about real life. Just the other day he called to ….Crying while typing this. There’s a beautiful soul behind these eyes. pic.twitter.com/MhK5vxYtCc — Jeff Benedict (@authorjeff) December 13, 2022

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

Lost a Great one today!! RIP Coach Leach🙏🏽 “Either you coaching it Or allowing it to happen” pic.twitter.com/tYFlG5NkJC — Frankie Luvu (@frankluvu7) December 13, 2022

One night, Mike Leach called me just before midnight on his long walk home from the Wazzu football facility and we spoke for nearly an hour about apple beer, middle linebacker Kyle Whittingham, his favorite sandwich and dreams of traveling to Africa. https://t.co/kNWE60tMAM — Chris Kamrani (@chriskamrani) December 13, 2022

My favorite thing Mike Leach did at Washington State was choose Jamal Morrow to be team captain solely based on his performance on "The Price is Right" pic.twitter.com/uV3I8B6GPg — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) December 13, 2022

"Prayers to Coach Leach and his family."



Mac Jones begins press conference after MNF victory by paying respects to Mike Leach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cUIvtUB8Ck — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2022