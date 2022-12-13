Lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to ban TikTok in US

Whether it’s the FBI, the Federal Communications Commission or Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, concerns have been raised about TikTok and the security risk the social media app poses.

On Tuesday, lawmakers unveiled legislation that would ban the app owned by the parent company ByteDance. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., introduced the bill, according to a press release.

The ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act — which stands for Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act — will block and prohibit any social media operated in or under the influence of China, Russia and other countries that pose a concern. But the announcement specifically talked about TikTok.

“This isn’t about creative videos — this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day. We know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections. We know it answers to the People’s Republic of China,” said Rubio, per the press release.

“There is no more time to waste on meaningless negotiations with a CCP-puppet company. It is time to ban Beijing-controlled TikTok for good,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gallagher referred to the app as “digital fentanyl,” addicting Americans and collecting their data, all the while censoring news.

“Allowing the app to continue to operate in the U.S. would be like allowing the USSR to buy up The New York Times, Washington Post, and major broadcast networks during the Cold War,” he said.

Last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said Tuesday that the organization has “national security concerns” about the usage of TikTok in the U.S., as Ashley Nash reported for the Deseret News.

On Monday, Cox signed an executive order that banned TikTok from state-owned electronic devices, citing security concerns associated with the Chinese company that owns the app, as the Deseret News reported.